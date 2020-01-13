Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 18,275 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 18,275 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,806,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,320,138,000 after acquiring an additional 372,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,314,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,139,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846,964 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,195,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $681,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,817,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $283,066,000 after purchasing an additional 383,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.50. The stock had a trading volume of 120,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,832. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $85.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.39.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on T-Mobile Us to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura raised T-Mobile Us from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.08.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

