Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,444 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,992 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 159.1% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 250.0% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 234.4% in the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.99, for a total value of $94,233.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,868,847.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $52,510.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,927. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 396,361 shares of company stock valued at $64,023,121. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.80.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $183.98. 3,792,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,423,772. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.28. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $137.87 and a 12-month high of $180.68. The stock has a market cap of $159.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.88, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

