Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 4,918 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,918 shares during the period. SYSCO comprises about 1.1% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in SYSCO in the second quarter worth $32,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO in the third quarter worth $35,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO in the third quarter worth $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1,680.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 136.8% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

In other SYSCO news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,064,951.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,013.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,150,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,634,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,412 shares of company stock worth $18,867,462 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.45. The company had a trading volume of 144,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,766. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.33 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Loop Capital upped their price target on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on SYSCO in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.23.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

