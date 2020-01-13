Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 570 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,859 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 2.1% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 58.2% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 57.8% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Adobe by 2.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 147,304 shares of the software company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $5.10 on Monday, reaching $344.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,139,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,844. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $319.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.67. The firm has a market cap of $164.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.58, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $231.96 and a 52-week high of $343.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Griffin Securities lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.96.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total transaction of $5,565,648.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,712 shares of company stock worth $12,554,146 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

