Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 867 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,703 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 2.0% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in Visa by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 149,259 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,904,000 after acquiring an additional 64,335 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,872,913 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $672,142,000 after acquiring an additional 95,302 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Visa by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,883,012 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $673,897,000 after acquiring an additional 220,468 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE V traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $195.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,668,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,039,877. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.70. The firm has a market cap of $381.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.30 and a 52 week high of $194.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Visa from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $194.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.42.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at $40,589,687.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.