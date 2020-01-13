Central Bank & Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,242 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises about 1.2% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co. owned about 0.16% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.61. 21,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,700. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $61.60 and a one year high of $71.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $1.0691 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

