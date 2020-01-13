Central Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.4% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $15,515,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 25.0% during the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd grew its position in shares of Amgen by 62.8% during the third quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 19,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $2.37 on Monday, hitting $235.89. 84,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,933. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The company has a market cap of $141.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,230.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.39.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

