Centrality (CENNZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $90.28 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, Centrality has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. Centrality has a market capitalization of $90.28 million and $251,435.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrality token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0844 or 0.00001005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, UEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $196.54 or 0.02339910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00184736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026581 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00122446 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,069,542,193 tokens. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai.

Buying and Selling Centrality

Centrality can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, UEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

