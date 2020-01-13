CGI Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share (TSE:GIB)

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for CGI Group in a report issued on Thursday, January 9th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.32. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for CGI Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21. The company had revenue of C$2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.99 billion.

