Chainlink (LINK) Market Cap Hits $780.54 Million

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for approximately $2.23 or 0.00026201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Coinbase, Gate.io and Kyber Network. Chainlink has a market cap of $780.54 million and $73.77 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chainlink has traded up 15.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.94 or 0.02372501 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00182231 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00121290 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link.

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, OKEx, Coinbase, IDEX, COSS, Mercatox, Radar Relay and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

