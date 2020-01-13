ChatCoin Price Down 2.7% Over Last Week (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Huobi, EXX and Coinnest. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $977,111.00 and $11,443.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00052296 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00078756 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,154.32 or 0.99886547 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00054222 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001513 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co.

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OKEx, EXX, ZB.COM, Coinnest, HitBTC, BigONE, Binance and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.