Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.33. Chegg reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.04 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Chegg in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Chegg from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Chegg in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $4,885,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,322,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,652,097.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marne L. Levine sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $142,362.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,696 shares in the company, valued at $315,507.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 762,822 shares of company stock worth $27,753,273. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chegg by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Chegg by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Shares of CHGG traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.21. 1,025,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,206. The company has a quick ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 457.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.01. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.55.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

