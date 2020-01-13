Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Chegg in a report released on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CHGG. Citigroup raised Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research started coverage on Chegg in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chegg from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chegg currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.46.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $40.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 447.11, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.52. Chegg has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $48.22.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.04 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Chegg by 223.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,812,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,695 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chegg during the third quarter worth approximately $44,603,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Chegg during the third quarter worth approximately $31,088,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 18,377.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 277.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 771,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 567,035 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $4,885,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,322,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,652,097.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Dave Jr. Borders sold 6,657 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $204,835.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 305,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,404,727.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 762,822 shares of company stock valued at $27,753,273 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

