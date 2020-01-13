Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Boosted by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Chevron by 38.5% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.31.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.39. 3,375,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,640,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.17 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.