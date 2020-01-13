Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 2.4% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,783,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,890,000 after purchasing an additional 360,758 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its position in Chevron by 15.3% during the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.31.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $116.44 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.17 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $220.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.