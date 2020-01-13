CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Decreases Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Private Vista LLC grew its position in 3M by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of 3M by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

NYSE MMM traded up $0.91 on Monday, reaching $181.38. The stock had a trading volume of 116,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $150.58 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $585,660.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

