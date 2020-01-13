CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 514 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4,303.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,367 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $297,275,000 after buying an additional 1,457,500 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 609.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 552,879 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $110,205,000 after buying an additional 474,951 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5,312.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 348,863 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,677,000 after buying an additional 342,418 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 230.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $57,970,000 after buying an additional 225,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $34,585,000. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NSC. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Securities cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.59.

NSC traded up $2.17 on Monday, hitting $199.72. 40,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,517. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $159.85 and a twelve month high of $211.46. The company has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.97.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

