Chiliz (CHZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $26.50 Million

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Chiliz has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $26.50 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chiliz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Binance DEX and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chiliz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.65 or 0.02080261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00185583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026920 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00121455 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,763,669,182 tokens. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chiliz Token Trading

Chiliz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.