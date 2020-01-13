China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZNH shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSE:ZNH opened at $34.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.86. China Southern Airlines has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 330.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 417,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 7.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 349.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 13.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

