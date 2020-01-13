China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,100 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the December 15th total of 109,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHA. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Telecom during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of China Telecom by 21.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of China Telecom by 48.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of China Telecom by 21.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in China Telecom during the second quarter valued at $302,000. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Telecom stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,281. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.63 and a 200 day moving average of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. China Telecom has a one year low of $37.62 and a one year high of $57.09.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised China Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group raised shares of China Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of China Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.95.

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

