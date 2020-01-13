Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $2.78 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.78 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.50. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q1 2020 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $5.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $18.05 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CMG. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $820.00 to $850.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $880.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $819.87.

CMG opened at $857.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $827.15 and a 200-day moving average of $799.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.68, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.71. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $499.76 and a 12-month high of $877.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total transaction of $609,019.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at $21,656,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,543 shares of company stock worth $5,608,996. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $560,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 68.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $22,640,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 97.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,245,187,000 after purchasing an additional 121,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

