Chronologic Trading Up 30% This Week (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $143,496.00 and $501.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chronologic has traded up 30% against the US dollar. One Chronologic token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001908 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chronologic Token Profile

Chronologic’s genesis date was July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,206,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,863 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network.

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

