CIBC Boosts Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target to C$47.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.00% from the company’s previous close.

SJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins cut their target price on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Stella-Jones from C$43.50 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of Stella-Jones stock traded up C$0.53 on Monday, reaching C$38.21. 50,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,593. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.99. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of C$36.00 and a 52 week high of C$48.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 6.65.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78. The firm had revenue of C$626.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$655.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 2.6199998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

