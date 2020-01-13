CIBC Upgrades Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) to Outperform

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) was upgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$12.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$10.00. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of CFX traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$8.31. 52,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,381. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.14. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1 year low of C$7.36 and a 1 year high of C$19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.92 million and a P/E ratio of 170.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.11.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.37) by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$216.90 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

