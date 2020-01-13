Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) Short Interest Down 15.8% in December

Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the December 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 464,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned about 1.40% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDTX traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $3.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average is $2.06.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CDTX shares. WBB Securities raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.11.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

