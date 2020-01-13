Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $61.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $63.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XEC. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.31.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $54.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day moving average is $47.77. Cimarex Energy has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $77.10.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $582.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $433,765.28. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $119,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 14,067 shares of company stock valued at $690,865 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,027,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $654,236,000 after buying an additional 406,436 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,128,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,738 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,081,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $420,135,000 after acquiring an additional 102,257 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,840,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $279,985,000 after purchasing an additional 259,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 33.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,205,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,331 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

