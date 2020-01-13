Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) Short Interest Up 22.2% in December

Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.9 days. Approximately 19.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cimpress in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

CMPR opened at $107.25 on Monday. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $73.74 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.69.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. Cimpress had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 173.17%. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cimpress will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cimpress news, insider Scott J. Vassalluzzo sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $101,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,016,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cimpress by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,935,000 after buying an additional 59,440 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cimpress by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 430,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,156,000 after buying an additional 49,825 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Cimpress by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 297,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,081,000 after buying an additional 127,002 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cimpress by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 252,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,964,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

