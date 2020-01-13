Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 220.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,973,230 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357,478 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.9% of DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $94,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,546.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,285,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,642,650,000 after purchasing an additional 45,351,980 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621,798 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $444,882,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,724,000 after buying an additional 2,496,113 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $777,992,000 after buying an additional 1,836,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,933,406.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $47.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,008,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,705,336. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.88 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $199.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. ValuEngine raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.57.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

