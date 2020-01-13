Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,648 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.0% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,214,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 18,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,669,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,656,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $145,364,000 after buying an additional 199,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.79. The stock had a trading volume of 12,450,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,705,336. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.88 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.20 and its 200-day moving average is $49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.57.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $1,274,298.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,587 shares in the company, valued at $6,875,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

