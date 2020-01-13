Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 451,622 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,753 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.8% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $21,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 91,648 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 220.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,973,230 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,478 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 43,959 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 29,204 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,752 shares during the period. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSCO traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,450,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,705,336. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $199.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.36. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.88 and a 52-week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $1,765,713.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.57.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

