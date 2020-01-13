Citigroup (NYSE:C) Getting Favorable Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media coverage about Citigroup (NYSE:C) has been trending positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Citigroup earned a news sentiment score of 2.69 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. DA Davidson began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.24.

Shares of C traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,294,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,042,668. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.39. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $55.70 and a twelve month high of $81.26. The firm has a market cap of $173.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

