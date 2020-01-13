Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,600 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the December 15th total of 99,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Clearone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Clearone alerts:

CLRO stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.74. 790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Clearone has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $2.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96.

Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.99 million during the quarter. Clearone had a negative net margin of 34.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%.

In related news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley acquired 21,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $39,018.42. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,406,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,257,167.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 48,639 shares of company stock valued at $88,989. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clearone stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.52% of Clearone worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearone

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Clearone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.