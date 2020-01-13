Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) to report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.20. Cleveland-Cliffs posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 125.91%. The firm had revenue of $555.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Macquarie set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci bought 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $103,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,649 shares in the company, valued at $808,153.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $39,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,265.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 38,868 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 154,015 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 24.8% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 17.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLF remained flat at $$7.60 on Monday. 8,516,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,019,884. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $12.26. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.27%.

Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

