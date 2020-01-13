CloakCoin Reaches Market Cap of $3.62 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $3.62 million and approximately $22,295.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00008266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003848 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00001104 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00048889 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,389,684 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official message board is forum.cloakcoin.com.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Binance, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Upbit, Livecoin, Mercatox and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

