Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) to report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cloudera’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Cloudera posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cloudera.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.22. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 49.22% and a negative return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $198.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cloudera from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cloudera from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Cloudera from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.38.

Shares of Cloudera stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,339,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,942. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.42. Cloudera has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 196,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $2,317,240.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 438,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,187,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $56,165.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 102,675 shares in the company, valued at $901,486.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,394 shares of company stock worth $2,448,487. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDR. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cloudera by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,978,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,110,000 after acquiring an additional 25,052 shares during the last quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,315,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cloudera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Finally, Icahn Carl C acquired a new stake in Cloudera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $485,485,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

