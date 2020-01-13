Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) Expected to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) – B. Riley lowered their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Coeur Mining in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.30 target price on the stock.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $199.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $6.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -655.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.59. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $8.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 15.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,253,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,537,000 after buying an additional 2,153,374 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 260.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,987,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,869 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 26.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,205,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 38.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,484,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,122,000 after purchasing an additional 976,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 40.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,898,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 830,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

