CoinFi Price Hits $0.0015 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. CoinFi has a market cap of $292,945.00 and approximately $1,843.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Gate.io, Kucoin and IDEX. In the last week, CoinFi has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.05 or 0.02349981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00187026 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00026887 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00123316 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CoinFi

CoinFi’s genesis date was December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,664,791 tokens. CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi. The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinFi

CoinFi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Kucoin, FCoin, Gate.io, IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

