Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 143.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,973 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 26,490 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $31,000. Personal Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 44.2% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,801,319.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $45.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,292,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,137,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $204.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.27 and a 200-day moving average of $44.37. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.67 and a 12-month high of $47.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

