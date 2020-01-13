Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 58.4% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 14,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at $29,080,000. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 14.1% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 30,197 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 36,744,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,553,567,000 after purchasing an additional 294,244 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 175,594 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,158.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 591,948 shares of company stock worth $26,526,254 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $44.98 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.67 and a 1-year high of $47.27. The stock has a market cap of $204.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.37.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

