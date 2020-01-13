Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) Short Interest Update

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the December 15th total of 4,150,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

NYSE:BVN traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.66. 27,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.22.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $230.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BVN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 666,378 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,696,509 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,753,000 after acquiring an additional 43,493 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 6.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,858,512 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,992,000 after acquiring an additional 280,929 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 48.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,758,433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,693,000 after purchasing an additional 576,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

