Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $391.05 Million

Analysts expect that Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) will announce sales of $391.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $383.57 million and the highest is $397.21 million. Compass Diversified reported sales of $452.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $388.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.47 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

CODI opened at $24.85 on Monday. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $26.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

In other news, insider Gordon M. Burns sold 99,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $2,432,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy bought 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.58 per share, with a total value of $99,685.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,914.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 40,165 shares of company stock valued at $902,252 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CODI. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 30.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

