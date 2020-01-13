Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) Short Interest Update

Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,070,000 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the December 15th total of 8,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CNDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Conduent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

CNDT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,403. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.87. Conduent has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Conduent will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 1,014.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Conduent during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Conduent by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Conduent by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Conduent by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

