ContentBox Market Cap Tops $2.55 Million (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One ContentBox token can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Huobi, CPDAX and UEX. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $7,839.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ContentBox alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007261 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008287 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000082 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000193 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000395 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

BOX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,919,105 tokens. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one.

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bilaxy, CPDAX, UEX and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.