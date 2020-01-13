Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 391,657 Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 391,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,895,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Tenet Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of THC. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 335.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 36,568 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 17.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,244,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,701,000 after purchasing an additional 181,741 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 41.6% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 21.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $1,999,362.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,455.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THC. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.36.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.73. The company had a trading volume of 29,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,283. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $39.37.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 35.68%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

