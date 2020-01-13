Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,091 shares during the quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC owned 0.30% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $15,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 6,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond bought a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total value of $86,192.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,671.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

THG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of THG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.97. 7,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.99. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 12 month low of $107.39 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.54.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.29%.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.