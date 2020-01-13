Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $15,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 2.0% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Illumina by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,105 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Illumina by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 787 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at $12,501,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.93, for a total value of $1,243,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,056,294.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,505,932. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $8.13 on Monday, hitting $327.40. 61,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,094. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $263.30 and a 52-week high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $325.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.67.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ILMN. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.69.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.