Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Has $16.16 Million Stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,268 shares during the quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.49% of WNS worth $16,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in WNS by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,110,000 after purchasing an additional 154,228 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WNS in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,049,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in WNS by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in WNS by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on WNS from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on WNS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on WNS from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.17.

Shares of WNS stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $67.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,837. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.38 and a 200 day moving average of $61.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. WNS has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $68.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $220.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.08 million. WNS had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WNS will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

