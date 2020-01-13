Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Has $19.39 Million Holdings in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,485 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,532 shares during the quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC owned 0.48% of Wintrust Financial worth $19,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth $71,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth $110,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 31.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,320.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:WTFC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.94. The company had a trading volume of 17,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,152. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.00. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $78.25.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.98 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 20.24%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WTFC. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price target on Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.57.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

