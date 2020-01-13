Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Has $20.46 Million Stock Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,165 shares during the quarter. Penn National Gaming accounts for 1.6% of Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Penn National Gaming worth $20,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PENN. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $898,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,231,000 after buying an additional 239,962 shares in the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PENN shares. TheStreet raised Penn National Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.31.

NASDAQ:PENN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.36. 21,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,293. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.81.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 5.88%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 71.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

