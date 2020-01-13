Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Has $24.82 Million Stock Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,157,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,017 shares during the quarter. Gray Television comprises 1.9% of Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Gray Television worth $24,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GTN. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,008,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the second quarter worth about $19,048,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gray Television by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,410,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,070,000 after acquiring an additional 502,687 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Gray Television by 337.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 647,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after acquiring an additional 499,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gray Television by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 426,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 265,136 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gray Television stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,053. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.10. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $25.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.65.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $517.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

GTN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gray Television from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Gray Television from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Gray Television in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

